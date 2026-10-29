FBT Gibbons Adds Ex-Construction Biz Attorney In Dallas
By Rose Krebs ( October 29, 2026, 4:16 PM EDT) -- FBT Gibbons LLP announced Thursday that it has hired a former senior counsel for construction company The Beck Group to bolster its capacity to steer clients through development and construction projects in Texas and nationwide....
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