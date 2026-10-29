NJ Justices Uphold Atty's Privacy Expectation In Email Advice

By George Woolston ( October 29, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a split decision that the name of the attorney who emailed legal advice to a municipal prosecutor in a traffic dispute should not be disclosed under the state's public records law, finding the sender's reasonable expectation of privacy outweighs any interest in disclosure....
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