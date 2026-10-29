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Fla. High Court Finds No Atty Misconduct Over PACER Snafu

By David Minsky ( October 29, 2026, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday entered a judgment in favor of an attorney accused of knowingly making false statements when explaining why he missed a client's hearing, finding that he may have been "sincerely confused" over why he wasn't notified through the federal PACER filing system....

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