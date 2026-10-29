7th Circ. Probes Trump's Challenge Of Ill. Sanctuary Laws
By Celeste Bott ( October 29, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit pressed the Trump administration Thursday to address how refusal by Illinois and other sanctuary jurisdictions to help federal officers take custody of immigrants leaving state jails amounts to unlawful interference with federal immigration law, while also expressing skepticism that such cooperation amounts to unconstitutional commandeering of local law enforcement resources....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.