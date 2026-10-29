House Bill Would Increase Oversight Of Antitrust Settlements

By Matthew Perlman ( October 29, 2026, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., introduced proposed legislation Thursday that would increase court scrutiny of antitrust settlements reached by federal enforcers, with the lawmaker saying more oversight is needed after the White House's involvement in recent cases....
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