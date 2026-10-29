SEC Reopens $200M Debt Box Case After Sanctions

By Jessica Corso ( October 29, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reopened a $200 million crypto Ponzi scheme case that landed it in hot water two years ago, saying that the individuals behind the company known as Debt Box misled investors into believing that they were spending on real-world projects....
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