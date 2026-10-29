Judge Sinks Feds' Bid To Duck Prototype Competition Protest
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 29, 2026, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge has denied the government's attempt to escape consolidated protests challenging the Navy's decision to eliminate two companies from an Other Transaction Authority competition involving unmanned surface vessel prototypes....
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