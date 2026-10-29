BP Board Members Could Favor Biz Break-Up, More Rumors

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( October 29, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Some board members of oil and gas company BP could be in favor of splitting up the energy giant, Marvell Technology is in "advanced discussions" to acquire laser maker Lumentum in a deal that could be valued at up to $83 billion, and private equity giant TPG considers acquiring British data center group Ark from Elliott Investment Management....
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