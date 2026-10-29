Judge Seems Unswayed By Fears SEC Seeks 'Enemies List'
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( October 29, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday appeared reluctant to block the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's subpoena seeking information about voting advice that proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services gives to institutional investors despite ISS' concerns about political retaliation....
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