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Security Co. Allowed Multiple Break-Ins, Cannabis Co. Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 2, 2026, 11:02 PM EST) -- Burglars broke into a Sacramento cannabis facility multiple times in one night because of the allegedly sloppy work of the security company paid to guard it, according to a lawsuit filed in California state court that claims more than $300,000 in damages....

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