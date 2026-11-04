New Calif. Governor Promises Litigation-Heavy Agenda

By Hailey Konnath ( November 4, 2026, 12:45 AM EST) -- Former state attorney general and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra's projected win in the California governor's race Tuesday night tees up fresh legal battles with the Trump administration and puts immigration, insurance and artificial intelligence policy at the top of lawyers' watch lists....
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