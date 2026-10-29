SEC Claims Crypto Firms' Bogus Filings Fueled $130M Scam
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 29, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit BG Wealth Sharing Ltd. and crypto-platform DSJ Exchange Pty Ltd. with a civil lawsuit in California federal court Thursday, alleging their scam investment apps defrauded investors out of $130 million by posing as the "world's largest hedge fund" and submitting bogus SEC filings....
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