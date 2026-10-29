Meta Faces Senate Inquiry Over AI Glasses Privacy Risks
By Lauren Berg ( October 29, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic senators on Thursday launched an investigation into allegations that Meta Platforms' "smart" glasses capture sensitive images of users and bystanders without their consent and use the data to train the tech giant's artificial intelligence models....
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