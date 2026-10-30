6th Circ. Backs Gun Ban For Mentally Incompetent People

By Parker Quinlan ( October 30, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A man who law enforcement believes was planning an attack on Fort Knox, Kentucky, can be disarmed without violating his Second Amendment rights, because there is a historical tradition of not allowing people with a mental illness to own firearms, the Sixth Circuit has ruled....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.