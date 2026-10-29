Admin Ordered To Identify States Hit With Voter Roll Demands

By Jared Foretek ( October 29, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ordered the Trump administration to quickly turn over a list of states from which it has demanded immigration-related voter roll changes to Democratic campaign officials and congressional leaders Thursday, saying the list could make or break the Democrats' bid for an injunction to halt the demands....
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