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VTB Bank Fails To Undo UK Sanctions Limits On £205M Claim

By Eddie Beaver ( October 30, 2026, 5:03 PM GMT) -- Russia's VTB Bank on Friday lost its challenge against changes to a U.K. sanctions license affecting its claim for more than £205 million ($275 million) in the administration of its British subsidiary, although an appeals court left open how much the lender may ultimately recover....

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