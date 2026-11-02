Cronos Investor Says $10M Deal Lets Pot Co. Off Cheap

By Jonathan Capriel ( November 2, 2026, 10:21 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. shouldn't be allowed to escape claims it artificially inflated company revenue with a $10 million settlement, a Canadian investor told a New York federal court, arguing the deal threatens to undercut his stronger, certified class action chugging along in the Great White North....
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