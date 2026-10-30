Evergrande Liquidators Ink $513M Deal To Sell Property Stake

By Al Barbarino ( October 30, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- China Evergrande Group's liquidators have agreed to sell a roughly 51% controlling stake in the company's property management arm to a PAG-backed investment vehicle for about HK$4.03 billion ($513 million), with the buyer required to make a cash offer for the remaining shares, according to a joint announcement Friday....
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