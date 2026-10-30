1st Circ. Affirms Toss Of Challenge To DHS Records Rule

By Julie Manganis ( October 30, 2026, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Counsel for asylum seekers and immigrants facing removal lack standing to challenge a U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy requiring them to obtain their clients' immigration and visa records via the Freedom of Information Act rather than discovery, the First Circuit has found....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.