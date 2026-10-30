Employment Authority: Union Challenges Spirit Data Deal
Law360 ( October 30, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on a union's objection to a planned $10 million deal between Spirit Airlines and Google, the legal questions arising from a dispute over a Connecticut hospital's cognitive testing for older doctors and a Ninth Circuit case over whether warehouse employees are exempt from federal arbitration requirements....
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