Ohio Judge Strikes Down Remainder Of 6-Week Abortion Ban
By Gianna Ferrarin ( October 30, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- An Ohio state judge permanently blocked provisions of the state's "heartbeat law" that were previously under review after the court found that the bill's main feature — its prohibition on abortion after around six weeks of pregnancy — violated the state's constitution....
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