AI Agents Raise Stakes For Banks As Legal Fights Loom

By Jon Hill ( November 2, 2026, 8:11 PM EST) -- As major banks move to keep artificial intelligence agents from accessing customer accounts, financial services attorneys say the growing use of these tools in financial transactions could test the limits of existing consumer protection laws and set the stage for litigation....
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