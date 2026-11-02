Calif. AG Hits Lyft With $1.8M Fine For Opt-Out 'Barrier'
By Allison Grande ( November 2, 2026, 11:33 PM EST) -- Lyft has agreed to pay $1.8 million and overhaul its mechanism for consumers to stop the sale of their data through its mobile app in order to resolve the California attorney general's claims that the company's existing opt-out process was too "cumbersome" and created a "barrier" to consumers exercising their privacy rights. ...
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