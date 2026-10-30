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Ex-Client Fights Wilson Elser Bid To Nix NJ Malpractice Suit

By Rose Krebs ( October 30, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A former Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP client is urging a New Jersey state court to reject the firm's bid to beat his suit accusing the firm of botching his ability to collect a more than $1 million judgment, saying a "genuine" dispute exists whether the firm's representation of him was deficient....

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