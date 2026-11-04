Dems To Win 1st Texas Supreme Court Seats In Over 30 Years

By Lynn LaRowe and Spencer Brewer ( November 4, 2026, 2:07 AM EST) -- Voters were on track early Wednesday to breaking a decadeslong streak for Republicans by electing Democrats to the Texas Supreme Court for the first time in more than 30 years, with all four Democratic challengers on their way to unseating the Republican incumbents....
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