AI Music Startup Wants Labels' Second IP Suit Paused

By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 30, 2026, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Suno Inc. asked a Massachusetts federal judge Friday to pause a second lawsuit from Sony Music Entertainment and Universal Music Group over alleged use of artists' songs to train an artificial intelligence music generator, saying the parties should wait for key rulings in the labels' other suit....
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