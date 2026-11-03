Patent Suits Highlight Risks Across Data Center Supply Chain

By Deepro Mukerjee, Lance Soderstrom and Brian Sodikoff ( November 3, 2026, 2:57 PM EST) -- On Sept. 29, PulseLink Systems LLC filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Nvidia Corp. in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleging that Nvidia's data center networking products, including data processing units, Ethernet switching platforms and related software, infringe five patents relating to networking and communications technology.[1]...
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