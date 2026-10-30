2nd Circ. To Hear CFTC At Kalshi, Conn. Oral Arguments
By Aislinn Keely ( October 30, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday said it would permit the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to share its views on prediction market regulation at upcoming oral arguments between Kalshi and Connecticut regulators....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.