Feds Want 5 Years For John Bolton In Classified Info Case

By Hailey Konnath ( October 30, 2026, 11:58 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors say former National Security Adviser John Bolton should be sentenced to five years in prison after he pled guilty to charges he illegally retained classified national defense information, while Bolton says he should only be sentenced to probation, according to dueling memos filed Friday in Maryland federal court....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.