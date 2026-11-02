Vistra Closes $4B Cogentrix Deal, With DOJ Approval

By Bryan Koenig ( November 2, 2026, 6:35 PM EST) -- Vistra Corp. closed its acquisition of Cogentrix Energy and its 10 natural gas-powered electricity plants on Friday, the same day the U.S. Department of Justice said it was mollified by the company's plan to divest one Cogentrix plant in Maine and another one in the state already owned by Vistra....
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