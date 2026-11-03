Troops Urge Justices To Delay Review Of Military Trans Ban

By Katie Buehler ( November 3, 2026, 10:04 PM EST) -- A group of transgender servicemembers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decline to review the Trump administration's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military for now, saying the government's current appeal of a narrow circuit court ruling against the policy is premature and incomplete....
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