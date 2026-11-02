FCC To Vote On Extending Rural Broadband Support Fund
By Nadia Dreid ( November 2, 2026, 10:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants to extend the Connect America Fund's alternative cost model by another two years instead of letting it sunset at the end of the year....
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