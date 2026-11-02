Kennedys Lands In Dallas With 14-Atty Aviation Firm Combo

By Lynn LaRowe ( November 2, 2026, 2:17 PM EST) -- Kennedys announced Monday that the firm has gained a Dallas office and an aviation-focused trial group in the U.S. by bringing on a 14-attorney team from boutique Cunningham Swaim LLP, which is winding down after more than a decade of operations....
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