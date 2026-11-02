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4 Mass. Rulings You May Have Missed In October

By Julie Manganis ( November 2, 2026, 6:44 PM EST) -- A nonprofit municipal insurance group is responsible for a portion of a settlement with a man who spent 37 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, and a biotech startup can continue to pursue trade secrets and breach of contract claims against two former employees and a rival they joined last year, Massachusetts Superior Court judges said in rulings last month. ...

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