Texas Firm Should Face Ex-Atty's Military Bias Suit, Court Told

By Rose Krebs ( November 3, 2026, 1:37 PM EST) -- A former attorney for The Law Offices of Allen Rad PC is urging a Texas federal court to let his discrimination suit against the firm proceed, saying he has filed an amended complaint that plausibly pleads he was fired due to his Texas National Guard service....
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