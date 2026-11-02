Fed. Circ. Probes Mattress Data In Indonesia Duty Dispute
By Dylan Moroses ( November 2, 2026, 3:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce should be required to explain why it inconsistently approached data that contains impossibilities from an Indonesian exporter of mattresses during an antidumping duty investigation, counsel for domestic mattress importers and manufacturers told the Federal Circuit on Monday during oral arguments....
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