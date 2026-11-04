Iranian Investor's 'Fraud' Sinks His Claim Against Azerbaijan
By Joyce Hanson ( November 4, 2026, 9:34 PM EST) -- An Iranian entrepreneur who accused the Republic of Azerbaijan of waging a campaign of intimidation against him has seen his $800 million investment treaty claim against the state thrown out after he was found to have "fabricated fraudulent documents" in support of his case....
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