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NJ Panel Revives Damages Over $36K Campaign Wire Error

By Sydney Price ( November 3, 2026, 10:26 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appellate panel held that Valley National Bank, as subrogee for state Sen. Jon Bramnick's campaign, is entitled to punitive damages in its third-party complaint against JPMorgan Chase Bank NA and others seeking the repayment of $36,000 mistakenly deposited in the wrong account, finding that the parties that received the funds ignored repeated requests to return them....

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