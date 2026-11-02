LPL Seeks Dismissal Of Revived Cash Sweep Claims

By Katryna Perera ( November 2, 2026, 8:32 PM EST) -- LPL Financial has asked a California federal judge to dismiss an amended complaint in a proposed class action accusing it of paying customers low interests on uninvested cash in its cash sweep programs, arguing its agreements disclosed the rates and fees and imposed no duty to pay higher returns....
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