False Statements Case Against Ex-FBI Officials Tossed
By Stewart Bishop ( November 2, 2026, 12:37 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal magistrate judge on Monday threw out a criminal case accusing two former senior FBI officials of lying to Congress in 2023 about their involvement in and knowledge of the bureau's investigations into Hunter Biden....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.