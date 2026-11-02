5th Circ. Skeptical Chinese Citizens Have Right To Texas Land

By Spencer Brewer ( November 2, 2026, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel wants to know if Chinese citizens who wish to purchase property in Texas are arguing that everyone in the world has a constitutional right to do so, asking Monday if people globally "have the right to be treated as U.S. citizens for purposes of purchasing property in Texas."...
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