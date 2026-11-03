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Fla. State Atty Beats Ex-GOP Chair's Suit Over Seized Data

By David Minsky ( November 3, 2026, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed a state attorney from a lawsuit alleging he's unlawfully in possession of data seized from a former Republican Party chair and his wife following a sexual assault investigation that was later dropped, finding that the complaint could interfere with ongoing state court proceedings. ...

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