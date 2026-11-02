Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin To Stop Afghan Deportations

By Rae Ann Varona ( November 2, 2026, 11:38 PM EST) -- A group of 66 lawmakers Monday urged the Trump administration to immediately cancel any flights deporting Afghans and Iranians, saying that deporting both Afghan allies who supported U.S. troops and those critical of Iran's government could very well end in the deportees' deaths....
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