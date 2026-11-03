Oil Pipes From Austria, Taiwan, UAE Face Duties

By Jack McLoone ( November 3, 2026, 12:25 PM EST) -- Pipes known as oil country tubular goods imported from Austria, Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates could be hit with double-digit antidumping duties after the U.S. Department of Commerce preliminarily found on Tuesday that they are being sold at less than fair value....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.