En Banc 9th Circ. Kiboshes Election Threat Order Against DOJ
By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 3, 2026, 9:11 PM EST) -- New litigation brought by unions and civil rights groups seeking to stop the U.S. Department of Justice from threatening election workers whipsawed through the Ninth Circuit at lightning speed Tuesday, with a split en banc Ninth Circuit panel eventually finding that the DOJ's actions don't merit a temporary restraining order....
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