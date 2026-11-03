GAO Says Army Corps Used Unstated Evaluation Factor

By Ganesh Setty ( November 3, 2026, 6:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has partially sustained a joint venture's protest over a $200 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers solicitation seeking architecture and engineering services due to an unstated evaluation criterion, recommending that offerors be reranked....
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