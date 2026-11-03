CFTC Sued As It Allows Single-Stock Perp Contracts Trading
By Jessica Corso ( November 3, 2026, 7:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday signed off on the trading of perpetual contracts tied to individual stocks and was almost immediately sued by a special interest organization backed by Cboe Global Markets Inc. and others accusing the agency of putting investors at risk....
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