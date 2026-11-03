Worker Says Eatery Co. At Denver Airport Owes Preshift Pay

By MJ Koo ( November 3, 2026, 6:02 PM EST) -- A former food preparer at a Taco Bell location in Denver International Airport sued the restaurant's operator in Colorado state court, alleging the company failed to pay hourly employees for time spent undergoing security screenings and getting to their workstations before clocking in, and failed to provide paid rest breaks....
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