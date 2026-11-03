Blood Vessel Maker Strikes $9M Deal To End Investor Action
By Katryna Perera ( November 3, 2026, 10:03 PM EST) -- Biotechnology company Humacyte Inc. and a proposed class of investors have reached a $9 million deal to end claims that the company failed to disclose quality assurance issues at its manufacturing facilities that allegedly delayed regulatory review for its bioengineered blood vessel product candidate, leading to stock price declines....
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