Planning Personal Phone Collections Before Discovery Begins
By Jeremy Horowitz ( November 10, 2026, 4:13 PM EST) -- Planning personal phone collections as part of the litigation discovery process often starts with figuring out where employees were communicating about business matters and what information actually needs to be collected. Just because someone used their personal phone for work doesn't mean everything on that phone is relevant to the investigation....
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